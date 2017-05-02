2 men to die by hanging for robbing man of motorcycle
A Jos High Court on Friday sentenced two men, Abdulahi Saidu and Mohammed Salihu, to death by hanging for robbing a man of his motorcycle and N20, 000 cash. The Judge, Justice I.A.
