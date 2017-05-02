2 passengers arrested for pilfering inside Arik Air flight – The News

Pages Navigation Menu

2 passengers arrested for pilfering inside Arik Air flight
Arik Air has confirmed the arrest of two male passengers caught stealing from the baggage of another passenger onboard the airline's Lagos-Abuja flight on Friday morning. The airline's Communication Manager, Mr Ola Adebanji, confirmed the development …
