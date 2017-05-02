2 passengers arrested for pilfering inside Arik Air flight

Arik Air has confirmed the arrest of two male passengers caught stealing from the baggage of another passenger onboard the airline’s Lagos-Abuja flight on Friday morning. The airline’s Communication Manager, Mr Ola Adebanji, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos . Adebanji said the duo was handed over to the Police after the aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

