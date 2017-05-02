2 pregnancies in 2 months: Another woman claims Drake impregnated her – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nigerian Entertainment Today
2 pregnancies in 2 months: Another woman claims Drake impregnated her
Nigerian Entertainment Today
A former porn star, Sophie Brussaux, is claiming to be four months pregnant with rapper, Drake's baby. The pregnancy is from a supposed fling between the two earlier this year and comes after Instagram model, Layla Lace claimed she was expecting one …
