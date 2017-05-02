Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 pregnancies in 2 months: Another woman claims Drake impregnated her – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

2 pregnancies in 2 months: Another woman claims Drake impregnated her
Nigerian Entertainment Today
A former porn star, Sophie Brussaux, is claiming to be four months pregnant with rapper, Drake's baby. The pregnancy is from a supposed fling between the two earlier this year and comes after Instagram model, Layla Lace claimed she was expecting one
A former porn star claims to be pregnant with Drake's babyNZCity
Is Drake Having A Baby? Meet The Women Whom He Allegedly Got PregnantThe Inquisitr
Porn star 'pregnant with Drake's baby'Fiji Times

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.