20 dead, several injured in Nakuru-Nairobi accident – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
20 dead, several injured in Nakuru-Nairobi accident
The Star, Kenya
Twenty people on Saturday died in a road accident after a bus collided with two trailers at Mbaruk area, near Gilgil along Nakuru-Nairobi highway. Nakuru police commander Hassan Barua said the driver of the bus was overtaking a truck when he collided …
