Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

20 dead, several injured in Nakuru-Nairobi accident – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

20 dead, several injured in Nakuru-Nairobi accident
The Star, Kenya
Twenty people on Saturday died in a road accident after a bus collided with two trailers at Mbaruk area, near Gilgil along Nakuru-Nairobi highway. Nakuru police commander Hassan Barua said the driver of the bus was overtaking a truck when he collided …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.