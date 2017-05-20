20 fashion designers to kit 70 models at 2017 Africa Fashion Week

Twenty fashion designers will kit 70 models during the 2017 face of Africa Fashion Week for Nigeria slated for next month at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos State. Ms Ronke Ademiluyi, founder, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria/London (AFWNL), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday. Ademiluyi spoke at the unveiling of renowned model Amira Ibrahim-Alfa as the 2017 face of Africa Fashion week.

