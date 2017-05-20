20 Recipes That Prove a Ripen Banana Is Still Good to Go!

Every time I hear someone say they they can’t do anything with a ripe banana, I cringe. There are so many things you can do with ripe bananas!

Sure, they aren’t as appetizing by themselves, but they most definitely can serve you in a variety of ways. Cookie, cakes, smoothies, and breads — there’s just no going wrong here.

Here is a compilation of recipes I’ve gathered for you from around the internet. With this much variety, you’re bound to find what makes your taste buds happy.

1. Chocolate Banana Smoothie

This is a no-brainer. Smoothies are the easiest solution when it comes to figuring out what to do with ripe fruit, frozen fruit, or fruit that’s about to spoil.

1 c. milk

1 chocolate scoop of protein

1 ripe banana

3/4 frozen fruit

1 tbsp. of peanut butter

*Don’t forget you need the best blender .

2. Banana Pancakes (So yummy!)

Mix pancakes how you would normally and add in one ripe banana

3/4 cup salted butter, softened (I use Challenge Butter)

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup mashed bananas

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp ground cloves

2 tsp cornstarch

3 cups old fashioned oats

Click here for further instructions.

1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick)

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

about 3 extra-large ripe bananas or 4 small/medium, sliced in half horizontally and then sliced in vertically (if banana is ‘fat’, slice each half into 3 or 4 long vertical pieces)

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

pinch salt, optional and to taste

1 large egg

1/2 cup buttermilk (or Powdered Buttermilk, use 2 tablespoons with the dry ingredients + 1/2 cup water added with the wet)

1/3 cup sour cream (lite okay, or plain Greek yogurt may be substituted)

3 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

salted caramel sauce for drizzling, optional (homemade or store bought)

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

½ cup chopped walnuts

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

¼ tsp fine salt

1 cup smashed banana (2 to 3 small bananas)

½ cup vegetable oil, plus more for brushing waffle iron

½ cup sour cream

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

Soft unsalted butter and confectioners’ sugar, for dusting (optional)

1 qt milk

2 cups plus 1/4 cup sugar

8 large eggs, separated, whites discarded or store for another use

1 tsp banana extract

⅓ cup bourbon

½ cup cornstarch

Salt

½ tsp pure vanilla extract, plus a splash

2 Tbsp butter, cut into cubes

1 cup heavy cream

4 bananas, sliced

1 box vanilla wafers

⅓ cup creme de banana

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, plus more as necessary and for greasing the baking dish

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

6 Tbsp granulated sugar

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

Kosher salt

1 ¾ cups buttermilk

7 large eggs

2 cups half-and-half

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 bananas, thinly sliced

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cups light brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar, plus more for dusting pan

6 eggs

1 ¼ cups mashed ripe banana (about 2 bananas)

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp lemon extract

3 cups flour

1 cup sour cream

1 pinch kosher salt

Chocolate Sauce

1 ⅓ cups heavy cream

1 cup honey

⅔ cup dark brown sugar

½ cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Big pinch of salt

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

Unsalted butter, melted, for serving

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ lb(s) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 extra-large eggs

¾ cup whole milk

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup ripe bananas, mashed (2 bananas)

1 cup ripe bananas, medium-diced (1 banana)

1 cup walnuts, small-diced

1 cup granola

1 cup sweetened, shredded coconut

Dried banana chips, granola, or shredded coconut (optional)

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 cup granulated white sugar

2 large eggs

3 medium bananas, very ripe

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup chopped nuts or chocolate chips (optional)

Serves 2

2 medium bananas, ripe

1/4 cup pitted dates, such as Medjool

2 cups almond milk

2 teaspoons chia seeds, soaked if time allows (see Recipe Note)

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 lime, juiced

4 ice cubes

Dash of cinnamon

Dash of sea salt

12. Ice cream

Freeze banana slices until you have a decent amount, then blend them to create the best vegan ice cream ever! Those frozen slices can also be stirred into a regular ice cream base, too.

Cooking spray, for pan

1/2 c. cocoa powder, plus more for dusting pan

1 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 c. sugar

1/2 c. melted butter

1 large egg plus 1 large egg yolk

1/4 c. buttermilk or sour cream

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

3 super-ripe bananas, mashed

1 c. semisweet chocolate chips

14. Tropical Green Smoothie

Makes 2 large smoothies

1 large banana, as ripe as possible, frozen

1/2 cup frozen mango chunks

1 big handful mixed greens (spinach, kale, baby swiss chard, etc)

1/2 cup pineapple, fresh or frozen is fine, just be sure it’s nice and sweet if using fresh

1 1/2 cups cold coconut milk

1 lime, juice and zest

2 tablespoon peanut or vegetable oil

1/2 cup finely chopped sweet onion (about 1 small onion)

2 teaspoons minced garlic (about 2 medium cloves)

1 tablespoon finely chopped seeded jalapeño from (about 1 small jalapeño)

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1 1/4 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 4 large bananas)

1/2 cup white vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons rum

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

Water, as needed

10 ripe , but firm bananas, thinly sliced

freshly squeezed lemon juice (1 lemon is plenty)

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips (can also be dark chocolate cut into small pieces from a bar)

1 medium banana, peeled and sliced into 16 rounds

1/4 cup all-natural peanut butter, store bought or homemade

1 tablespoon melted coconut oil, (unrefined extra-virgin preferred)

16 (1.25-inch) baking cups

18. Banana Chocolate Muffins (with 3 ingredients)

Chocolate cake mix.

3-4 bananas, mashed

Optional – 2 eggs

1/2 c cooked, mashed sweet potato (approx 1 medium)

1/2 cup mashed banana (approx 1 medium)

1/4 c nut butter

2 eggs

cinnamon, to taste

Optional mix-ins: dark chocolate chips, fruit, chia seeds, etc.

Doughnuts

2 medium (235 grams) ripe bananas, mashed

1 large (50 grams) egg

1/3 cup (80 grams) unsweetened applesauce

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup (40 grams) whole-wheat flour

1/2 cup (60 grams) all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

Cream Cheese Glaze

3 tablespoons low-fat cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 tablespoon nonfat milk

2 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts, toasted if desired

