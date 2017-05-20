Pages Navigation Menu

20-year old Nigerian Diane Ndidi Isibor Bags U.S. Varsity’s Presidential Award for Academic Excellence

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Diane Ndidi Isibor, 20, last Saturday, received the Valdosta State University (VSU) President/Vice Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence. According to the university, the award is presented to the graduating student with the highest grade point average in each of VSU’s five colleges – College of Arts and Sciences, College of the Arts, College of Nursing and […]

