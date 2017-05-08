200 People Die In Two Migrant Shipwrecks Off Libya Coast

At least 200 people have been feared dead in two Mediterranean Sea migrant shipwrecks during the weekend, according to reports from dpa/NAN on Monday.

While confirming this, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya said that seven people were rescued off the north-western city of Zawiya, while 113 others were missing.

The information, which was posted on Twitter, was also confirmed by an IOM Spokesman in Rome, Flavio Di Giacomo.

Separately, 80 people died on Saturday after the rubber dinghy they were travelling on overturned, according to the ANSA news agency, which sourced its report from survivors’ accounts to Italian prosecutors.

The sea channel between Italy and Libya is the world’s busiest and most dangerous sea migration route.

More than 6,600 people were rescued there between Friday and Sunday.

On Sunday, the Head of the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, said more than 1,150 people died or went missing since the start of the year in sea crossings to Europe.

Grandi added that the mortality rate on the Libya-Italy route was one in 35.

