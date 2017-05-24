Pages Navigation Menu

2014 National Conference recommendations will solve Nigeria’s problems – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says recommendations ​of ​the 2014 National Conference ​organised by his administration will solve many of Nigeria’s problems. He spoke at the Rivers State 50th year anniversary in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. ​Jonathan insisted that fiscal federalism was the system that ​would ​​develop Nigeria. “This will allow states to assume control of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

