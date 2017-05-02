2015: Northerners conspired against Jonathan, not corruption – Niger Delta groups
Some pan-Niger Delta civil society groups, yesterday, insisted that Northern conspiracy let to the defeat of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election. They claimed that it was not corruption and mis-governance as believed in some quarters. The groups, Niger Delta Security Watch Organisation of Nigeria, Ijaw People’s Development Initiative and Foundation for Human […]
2015: Northerners conspired against Jonathan, not corruption – Niger Delta groups
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!