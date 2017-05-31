Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Afrobasket: Coach Calls For Immediate Camping – The Tide

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Tide

2017 Afrobasket: Coach Calls For Immediate Camping
The Tide
The head coach of Senior Women National Basketball team, D' Tigress, Scot Nnaji yesterday called for immediate camping of players to prepare for the forthcoming Afobasket Championship in Bamako, Mali. Nnaji told newsmen in Lagos that over the years …
Elonu 'Keen To Get' D'Tigress To FIBA World Cup 2018Nigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.