Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 #BBMAs: Catch up on All the Main Highlights

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards has come and gone, but the buzz still remains. The show did not have a single dull moment right from Nicki Minaj‘s opening medley up till Bruno Mars who rounded up with a bang. In case you missed out on the show, here are a few of the major highlights: […]

The post 2017 #BBMAs: Catch up on All the Main Highlights appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.