2017 BMW PGA Championship Results & Leaderboard

Chris Wood has won the 2017 BMW PGA Championship with a 2 shot lead and a score of 11 under par at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water.

2017 BMW PGA Championship Results

The 2017 BMW PGA Championship results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Postions Players Total Stokes Scores 1st Alex Noren 277 -11 2nd Francesco Molinari 279 -9 3rd Nicolas Colsaerts 280 -8 3rd Henrik Stenson 280 -8 3rd Hideto Tanihara 280 -8 6th Graeme Storm 281 -7 6th Shane Lowry 281 -7 6th Andrew Dodt 281 -7 9th Dean Burmester 282 -6 9th Ross Fisher 282 -6 9th Branden Grace 282 -6 12th Matthew Fitzpatrick 283 -5 12th Justin Rose 283 -5 14th Alexander Bjork 284 -4 14th Jaco Van Zyl 284 -4 14th Thomas Pieters 284 -4 14th Nino Bertasio 284 -4 14th Scott Jamieson 284 -4 14th Kiradech Aphibarnrat 284 -4 14th Lee Westwood 284 -4 21st Peter Hanson 285 -3 21st Stephen Gallacher 285 -3 21st Andrew Johnston 285 -3 24th Pablo Larrazabal 286 -2 24th Scott Hend 286 -2 24th Victor Dubuisson 286 -2 24th Byeong Hun An 286 -2 24th Joost Luiten 286 -2 24th Maximilian Kieffer 286 -2 30th ChinaHao-tong Li 287 -1 30th Matteo Manassero 287 -1 30th Paul Dunne (a) 287 -1 30th Andrew Sullivan 287 -1 30th Soren Kjeldsen 287 -1 30th Florian Fritsch 287 -1 30th Bernd Wiesberger 287 -1 30th Peter Uihlein 287 -1 30th Richie Ramsay 287 -1 30th Tyrrell Hatton 287 -1 40th Bernd Ritthammer 288 E 40th Ian Poulter 288 E 40th Anthony Wall 288 E 40th Paul Peterson 288 E 40th Jorge Campillo 288 E 40th Oliver Fisher 288 E 40th Jordan Smith 288 E 40th Bradley Dredge 288 E 48th David Howell 289 1 49th Chris Wood 290 2 49th David Drysdale 290 2 51st David Horsey 291 3 51st Ernie Els 291 3 51st Alexander Levy 291 3 54th Thongchai Jaidee 292 4 54th Daniel Brooks 292 4 54th Niclas Fasth 292 4 57th Thomas Bjorn 293 5 58th Danny Willett 294 6 58th Johan Carlsson 294 6 58th S.s.p Chawrasia 294 6 58th Benjamin Herbert 294 6 62nd Mikko Ilonen 296 8 62nd Gregory Bourdy 296 8 64th Sebastien Gros 299 11 65th Luke Donald 300 12 66th Romain Wattel 301 13

