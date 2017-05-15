2017 budget: Acting SGF directs MDAs to begin procurement process – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
2017 budget: Acting SGF directs MDAs to begin procurement process
Guardian (blog)
Mrs Habiba Lawal, Acting Secretary of the Government of the Federation, has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to commence procurement in anticipation of the passing of the 2017 Appropriation Bill. She said this on Monday in …
