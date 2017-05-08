2017 budget: group demands apology from senate

Following delay in the passage of 2017 appropriation bill, Global Youth Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative (OGYPED) has asked members of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly to apologize to Nigerians.

The group in a statement signed by Seriki Ayowale, its South-West Secretary and made available to newsmen in Benin-City accused the senate of pursuing the “politics of vendetta”.

Ayowale noted that the passage of the 2017 was geared towards addressing the economic challenges facing the country.

He opined that budget if not passed on time by the senate, it would further increase the suffering of the poor masses.

“They should know that Nigerians are suffering untold hardship as a result of the economic downturn and people are committing suicide as a result of that. Nigerians who are working cannot feed their families, so we need to rise up as a nation to change things rather than dreaming of it,” he said.

