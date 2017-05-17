2017 budget: I don’t know who will sign – Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says there is no decision yet on who will assent to the 2017 budget. He said this on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. Reacting to a question on whether the budget will be signed […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
