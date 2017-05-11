2017 Budget: NASS increases own budget by N10bn, to spend N125bn this year

*** Has an Increase of N10 Billion as against N115 of last year

*** Legislative Aides to spend N9,602,095,928;

By Henry Umoru & Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA- THE National Assembly has made open its budget for 2017, with a total sum of N125, 000,000,000 to be spent this year.

With the figure, there is an increase of N10,000,000,000 as against the N115,000,000,000 approved for National Assembly in 2016.

The breakdown shows that of the N125 billion approved for the National Assembly, the Management has a vote of N14,919,065,013; the Senate has an allocation of N31,398,765,886 while the House of Representatives would spend N49,052,743,983.

The breakdown further shows that the total allocation for the Legislative Aides is N9,602,095,928; National Assembly Commission gets N2,415,712,873; Public Accounts Committee, PAC for the Senate was allocated a total sum N118,970,215 while House of Representatives PAC got 142,764,258.

The breakdown of the proposed N125billion which covers 10 critical areas of expenditures shows that under personnel costs, a total vote of N6.714bn was allocated for the National Assembly Management, N1.856billion for the Senate, N4.923billion for the House of Representatives, N8.917billion for legislatives Aides, N961.127million for NASS Service Commission and N416.452million for NASS Legislative Institute.

Out of the N85.878billion appropriated as total over head costs, the National Assembly Management got N6.193billion, N25.111billion for the Senate, N39.635billion for the House of Representatives, N11.767billion for General Services, N1.144billion for NASS Service Commission, N1.229billion for NASS Legislative Institute, N534.968million for Legislative Aides, N118.970million for Public Account Committee (PAC) in the Senate and N142.764mmillion for PAC in the House of Representatives.

Under capital votes, Management got N2.011billion, N4.430billion for the Senate, N4.493billion for the House of Representatives, N2.727billion for NASS Legislative Institute, N309.791million for NASS Service Commission, N150million for Legislative Aides and N816.928million for General Services.

Also in the breakdown was an item known with the executive in terms of Service Wide Votes with a vote of N391.396million for both the senate and the House of Representatives.

Further details of the line items are according to both the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara will be made available for public consumption in due course.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and some other senators like Senator Dino Melaye (APC Kogi West)etc, in their comments before the passage of the N7.441trillion 2017 budget commended the 8th Senate and by extension the 8th National Assembly under the chairmanship of the Bukola Saraki for the openness displayed by the National Assembly for the first time on its yearly budget since the coming on board of democracy.

The post 2017 Budget: NASS increases own budget by N10bn, to spend N125bn this year appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

