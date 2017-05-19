2017 budget: Osinbajo studying documents for possible assent – Aide

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently studying the 2017 Appropriation bill. Disclosing this, on Friday, the Senior Special Assistant to Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the document is currently undergoing very prompt and diligent consideration. Akande, who took to his Twitter handle, wrote: “2017 Budget -Appropriations bill now officially received in […]

2017 budget: Osinbajo studying documents for possible assent – Aide

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

