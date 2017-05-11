Pages Navigation Menu

2017 Budget: Senate in closed session

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The senate is currently in a closed door session ahead of the passage of the 2017 budget. Recall that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had on Tuesday shortly after the budget report was laid said it will be considered and passed today. However, shortly after taking prayers on Thursday, Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

