2017 budget: Senate receives report, fixes Thursday for passage

The Senate on Tuesday received the report of the Joint Committee on Appropriation and Finance on the 2017 Appropriation Bill. The report was laid at plenary by the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Appropriation, Senate Danjuma Goje. In his remarks, Senate President Bukola Saraki, commended the committee for a job well done. He said […]

2017 budget: Senate receives report, fixes Thursday for passage

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

