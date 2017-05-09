2017 budget: Senate receives report, fixes Thursday for passage
The Senate on Tuesday received the report of the Joint Committee on Appropriation and Finance on the 2017 Appropriation Bill. The report was laid at plenary by the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Appropriation, Senate Danjuma Goje. In his remarks, Senate President Bukola Saraki, commended the committee for a job well done. He said […]
