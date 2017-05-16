2017 budget: Senate threatens action against agencies, parastatals

The Senate, on Tuesday threatened to move against Federal Government Corporations, agencies and parastatals yet to submit their 2017 budgets report to the legislature. The threat was issued, after senate Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, raised a point of order, saying none of the agencies had submitted their budget reports. The Upper Legislative […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

