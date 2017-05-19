2017 budget: Senate votes N2.8bn for Suleja-Minna road – Umaru

NATIONAL Assembly has appropriated about N2.8 billion in the 2017 budget for the completion of the Suleja-Minna road project in Niger State. Senator David Umoru representing Niger East senatorial district at the National Assembly disclosed this yesterday in Minna. He said that the Senate was very much aware of the plight of the people and […]

