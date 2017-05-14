2017 budget to overlap 2018, presidential assent expected immediately – Vanguard
2017 budget to overlap 2018, presidential assent expected immediately
There were indications that the 2017 budget passed last week by the National Assembly will run into the first half of 2018, the third consecutive time the budget year would be spilling over two fiscal years. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads …
Presidency: Osinbajo keenly awaiting budget
