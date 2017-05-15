Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 budget: Why Osinbajo should withhold assent – CACOL

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has raised alarm over the recently passed 2017 Appropriation bill for the country by the National Assembly. CACOL also appealed to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to withhold assent on the bill until proper scrutiny is done to ensure all forms of “paddings” are expunged. In an open letter […]

2017 budget: Why Osinbajo should withhold assent – CACOL

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.