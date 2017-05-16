2017 Budget will be monitored by NASS – Speaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Kehinde Odeneye, says the 2017 N7.28tn budget will be monitored to ensure the release of funds and its implementation to the letter once it is assented to by the President. Odeneye, who represents Ijebu Central Federal Constituency in Ogun on the platform of APC, also ruled out …

