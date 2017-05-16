Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Budget will be monitored by NASS – Speaker

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Kehinde Odeneye, says the 2017 N7.28tn budget will be monitored to ensure the release of funds and its implementation to the letter once it is assented to by the President. Odeneye, who represents Ijebu Central Federal Constituency in Ogun on the platform of APC, also ruled out …

The post 2017 Budget will be monitored by NASS – Speaker appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.