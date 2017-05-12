Pages Navigation Menu

2017 budget will galvanise economic growth —legislator – Vanguard

2017 budget will galvanise economic growth —legislator
The 2017 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly will galvanise economic growth and pull the country out of recession, Dr Abubakar Amuda-Kannike, member House of Representatives, has said. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented …
