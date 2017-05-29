2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Results & Leaderboard

Kevin Kisner has won the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational with a 1 shot lead and a score of 10 under par at the Colonial Country Club.

2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Results

The 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Stokes Scores 1st Kevin Kisner 270 -10 2nd Jordan Spieth 271 -9 2nd Sean O’Hair 271 -9 2nd Jon Rahm 271 -9 5th Webb Simpson 272 -8 6th Danny Lee 273 -7 7th Steve Stricker 274 -6 7th Brian Harman 274 -6 7th Scott Piercy 274 -6 10th Stewart Cink 276 -4 10th Paul Casey 276 -4 12th Morgan Hoffmann 277 -3 12th Matt Kuchar 277 -3 12th David Lingmerth 277 -3 12th Scott Brown 277 -3 12th Sergio Garcia 277 -3 12th Bill Haas 277 -3 18th Vaughn Taylor 278 -2 18th Kevin Tway 278 -2 18th Kevin Streelman 278 -2 18th Ricky Barnes 278 -2 18th Kelly Kraft 278 -2 18th Jonas Blixt 278 -2 24th Ryan Blaum 279 -1 24th Brian Stuard 279 -1 24th Sam Saunders 279 -1 24th Charley Hoffman 279 -1 24th Emiliano Grillo 279 -1 29th Phil Mickelson 280 E 29th Ollie Schniederjans 280 E 29th Harris English 280 E 29th Tony Finau 280 E 29th Graeme McDowell 280 E 34th Billy Horschel 281 1 34th Chad Campbell 281 1 34th Curtis Luck 281 1 34th Marc Leishman 281 1 34th Brian Gay 281 1 34th Robert Streb 281 1 34th Meen Whee Kim 281 1 41st JT Poston 282 2 41st Cody Gribble 282 2 41st Bud Cauley 282 2 41st Michael Kim 282 2 41st Billy Hurley III 282 2 41st Chris Stroud 282 2 41st Angel Cabrera 282 2 48th Xander Schauffele 283 3 48th Brandt Snedeker 283 3 48th Derek Fathauer 283 3 48th Chez Reavie 283 3 48th Wesley Bryan 283 3 53rd Nick Watney 284 4 53rd Yuta Ikeda 284 4 53rd Geoff Ogilvy 284 4 53rd Adam Hadwin 284 4 57th Ben Martin 285 5 57th Graham DeLaet 285 5 57th Michael Thompson 285 5 57th Sung-hoon Kang 285 5 61st William McGirt 286 6 61st Nick Taylor 286 6 63rd Patton Kizzire 287 7 63rd Scott Stallings 287 7

