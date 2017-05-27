2017 Democracy Day: Why Amosun Steps Down Rally

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has directed that there will be no rally at the stadium this year to commemorate the Democracy Day in Nigeria and the 2nd anniversary of his 2nd term in office. Rather the occasion will be marked with inspection tour of some of its projects across the state. This was revealed in a press statement, signed by Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa, Secretary to the State Government.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

