Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Hajj: NAHCON announces fares

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced the announcement of the 2017 Hajj fares. The announcement was made at the ongoing state Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare boards, agencies and commissions meeting at NAHCON headquarters in Abuja. So far, six states of Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Kano, Adamawa and Yobe have confirmed the Hajj fares to […]

2017 Hajj: NAHCON announces fares

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.