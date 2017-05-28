2017 ITTF World Championship: Sports ministry fails to lift Team Nigeria to Germany

Just like they did to the junior team that failed to compete at the ITTF African Junior Championships held in Tunisia, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has also failed to make fund available for Team Nigeria competing at the ongoing 2017 ITTF World Championship.

Despite early request for funds from the sports ministry by the outgoing board of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), the non-availability of fund has prevented the whole contingent to make the trip to the championship.

Few weeks to the competition, the Secretary General of NTTF, Bola Adedeji has given assurance that the ministry has approved funds for the trip but when NationSport tried to make enquiry from the scribe, his phone was ringing without any reply.

Even the SMS sent to his phone was not replied as at late on Saturday May 27.

When NationSport touched down in Dusseldorf yesterday, only Edem Offiong has arrived in Germany for the competition.

Again, this development has once again shown government apathy to other sports.