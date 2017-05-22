Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 JAMB Highest Score We Have Seen So Far!

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Here are the highest JAMB Scores we have seen for the 2017 UTME. With the end of the 2017 JAMB exams and the bulk of the results already released, candidates have started sharing their UTME scores. From what we observed so far, a good number of candidates did quite well in this year’s UTME with …

The post 2017 JAMB Highest Score We Have Seen So Far! appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.