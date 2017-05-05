2017 JAMB UTME Registration Official Closing Date [No Extension!]
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB official closing date for the 2017 UTME Registration.
This is to inform all the candidates who wish to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), but are yet to register that the board has announced that there will be no extension after the closing date previously announced.
