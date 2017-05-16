Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 NBCUniversal Upfronts: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson & More Attend – BellaNaija

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

2017 NBCUniversal Upfronts: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson & More Attend
BellaNaija
The 2017 Upfronts Presentations have kicked off with NBCUniversal's event which held today at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event was attended by Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Biel, Kristen …
Jennifer Lopez stuns at NBC Upfront in body-baring gownDaily Star

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.