Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Nigerian Immigration Service Recruitment- Apply Now !

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Nigerian Immigration Service Recruitment application for the year 2017 is out. This application is absolutely free!   The Nigerian Immigration Service recruitment for the year 2017 is on, INTERESTED AND SUITABLY QUALIFIED members of the public can apply for any of the positions available. POSITIONS AVAILABLE IN THE NIGERIAN IMMIGRATION SERVICE & SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS. ASSISTANT …

The post 2017 Nigerian Immigration Service Recruitment- Apply Now ! appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.