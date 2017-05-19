2017 NNPC/Shell Cup : State preliminaries kick off

THE state preliminaries of the 19th edition of the All Ni- geria Secondary Schools Football Championship tagged ‘NNPC/Shell Cup has kicked off across the states of the Federation.

National Coordinator of the championship, Shola Akinwale, said the state finals would be played across the country on May 30 and 31.

The zonal preliminaries would be played in nine cities across the country, to be followed by the quarter finals. Meanwhile, the Nigeria School Federation, organis-

ers of the championship had instructed all state officers to ensure that all preliminary matches leading to the state finals are properly organised, hitch-free and de- void of any complications. The body also implored the monitoring officers to ensure strict compliance to rules and regulations guiding the championship.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive calendar and the to- tal package of this year’s edition of the championship would be unveiled by the sponsors at a media briefing later this month.

The 2016 edition of the NNPC/Shell Cup was won by Excel Education Centre, Port Harcourt, in a keenly contested final after beating FOSLA Academy Second- ary School, Karshi, Abuja, 3-2 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The 2017 edition promises to be fun-filled as various activities had been lined up by the organisers towards achieving this. This year’s event has been tentatively scheduled to come up at the main bowl of the Teslim Balogun stadium, Lagos on June 29.