2017 Okpekpe Race: Olamide hopes for better outing

Oluwaseun Olamide, who came second in the Nigerian category at the 4th Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, says she will better her performance to win the female category prize in the competition.

Olamide told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that her target was to be among the first eight athletes in the international category.

“My coming to Okpekpe this year is to be among the first eight in the international category. I also have the objective of upping my performance in other events I will attend this year.

“I was among the first 10 in the international category last year and second Nigerian; so, I intend to improve on that record this time,’’ she said.

Olamide is a gold medalist at the 2016 Ibadan/Splash FM Integrity marathon, and also, a gold medalist in the Nigerian category, 2016 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The only International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) approved Road Race in Africa is scheduled for May 13 in Edo.

Athletes for the event are being expected from Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Uganda, Eritrea, Bahrain, Germany, Turkey, Morocco, Burundi and host, Nigeria.

NAN reports that technological innovations such as mobile application, line-tracking and transponders have been introduced into this year’s competition.

The post 2017 Okpekpe Race: Olamide hopes for better outing appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

