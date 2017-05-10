Pages Navigation Menu

2017 Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort will be hosted at the Morgado Golf & Country Club in Portimao, Portugal on Thursday 11th May. The 1st round tee times for the Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:30 am.

The 93 player strong field has been paired into 31 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort.

2017 Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort Thursday Tee Times

The Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:30 AM Gary Hurley Niklas Lindstrom
7:40 AM Ross Kellett Thomas Linard
7:50 AM Marcus Kinhult Joao Ramos
8:00 AM Daniel Fox Joël Stalter
8:10 AM Julian Suri Matt Wallace
8:20 AM Erik Van Rooyen Grant Forrest Chris Selfridge
8:30 AM Sebastian Heisele
8:40 AM Joel Girrbach
9:10 AM Marcus Armitage Moritz Lampert
9:20 AM Max Orrin Borja Virto
9:30 AM Jamie Rutherford Jamie Abbott Tiago Rodrigues
12:30 PM Eddie Pepperell Matthieu Pavon
12:40 PM Laurie Canter Simon Forsström Nico Geyger
12:50 PM Nick Cullen
1:00 PM Jordi Garcia Pinto
1:10 PM Adrien Saddier
1:20 PM Ryan Evans Tom Lewis
1:30 PM Tapio Pulkkanen
1:50 PM Matthew Nixon Petr Dedek
2:00 PM Sebastian Soderberg
2:10 PM Kevin Phelan
2:20 PM Clément Sordet Jens Dantorp Scott Fernandez
2:30 PM Oliver Farr Federico Maccario
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
7:30 AM David Law Christian Braeunig
7:40 AM Charlie Ford James Allan
8:00 AM Garrick Porteous Clément Berardo
8:10 AM Aaron Rai
8:20 AM Zander Lombard Ricardo Gouveia
8:30 AM Nathan Kimsey
8:50 AM Borja Etchart
9:00 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:10 AM Ryan Mccarthy Ben Eccles Enrico Di Nitto
9:20 AM Joachim B. Hansen Luca Cianchetti (AM)
9:30 AM Oscar Stark Martin Ovesen Kristian Krogh Johannessen
12:30 PM Francesco Laporta Pep Angles
12:40 PM Filippo Bergamaschi Daan Huizing
12:50 PM Jack Senior Robin Sciot-Siegrist
1:00 PM Bradley Neil Steven Brown
1:10 PM Dominic Foos
1:20 PM Niclas Johansson Jeff Winther Adrian Meronk
1:30 PM Tomas Santos Silva
1:40 PM Filip Mruzek
1:50 PM Morten Ørum Madsen
2:00 PM Pavit Tangkamolprasert Ashley Chesters
2:10 PM Ruaidhri Mcgee Oscar Lengden
2:20 PM Gary King Darius Van Driel Tomas Melo Gouveia (AM)
2:30 PM Austin Connelly Anton Karlsson Ewen Ferguson

