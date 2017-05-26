2017 Ramadan: Saudi Arabia announces date for commencement of fast

Saudi Arabia has announced that the Muslim month of Ramadan will begin on Saturday, State Media reported on Thursday. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (Sawm), to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed according to Islamic doctrine. […]

2017 Ramadan: Saudi Arabia announces date for commencement of fast

