2017 Rocco Forte Open Results & Leaderboard

Alvaro Quiros has won the 2017 Rocco Forte Open with a 1 shot lead and a score of 14 under par at the Verdura Golf Course.

2017 Rocco Forte Open Results

The 2017 Rocco Forte Open results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Alvaro Quiros 270 -14 2nd Zander Lombard 270 -14 3rd Haotong Li 271 -13 4th Pep Angles 272 -12 5th Marcus Fraser 273 -11 5th Jason Scrivener 273 -11 7th David Horsey 274 -10 8th Mark Foster 275 -9 8th Julien Guerrier 275 -9 8th Marcel Siem 275 -9 11th Michael Hoey 276 -8 11th Robert Karlsson 276 -8 11th Mikko Korhonen 276 -8 11th Jbe Kruger 276 -8 11th Tom Lewis 276 -8 11th Stuart Manley 276 -8 11th Lee Slattery 276 -8 18th Johan Carlsson 277 -7 18th Eduardo De La Riva 277 -7 18th Daniel Im 277 -7 18th Raphaël Jacquelin 277 -7 18th Sebastian Soderberg 277 -7 23rd Thomas Bjørn 278 -6 23rd Gary Hurley 278 -6 23rd James Morrison 278 -6 23rd Renato Paratore 278 -6 27th Alexander Björk 279 -5 27th Ben Evans 279 -5 27th Oliver Fisher 279 -5 27th Garrick Porteous 279 -5 31st Austin Connelly 280 -4 31st Sebastian Heisele 280 -4 31st Eirik Tage Johansen 280 -4 31st José-Filipe Lima 280 -4 31st Chris Paisley 280 -4 31st Julian Suri 280 -4 31st Romain Wattel 280 -4 38th Marcus Armitage 281 -3 38th Jens Dantorp 281 -3 38th Andrew Dodt 281 -3 38th Scott Jamieson 281 -3 38th Paul Maddy 281 -3 38th Wade Ormsby 281 -3 38th Eddie Pepperell 281 -3 38th Haydn Porteous 281 -3 38th Matt Wallace 281 -3 38th Jeff Winther 281 -3 48th Nathan Kimsey 282 -2 48th Francesco Laporta 282 -2 48th Matteo Manassero 282 -2 48th Richard Mcevoy 282 -2 48th Adrien Saddier 282 -2 48th Jordan Smith 282 -2 48th Steve Webster 282 -2 55th Roope Kakko 283 -1 55th Phachara Khongwatmai 283 -1 55th John Parry 283 -1 58th Clément Berardo 284 0 58th Nicolas Colsaerts 284 0 58th Jamie Donaldson 284 0 58th Niclas Johansson 284 0 58th Richard S. Johnson 284 0 63rd Nick Cullen 285 1 63rd Oscar Lengden 285 1 65th Thomas Detry 286 2 66th Jamie Rutherford 287 3 67th Luca Cianchetti (a) 288 4 67th Paul Peterson 288 4 67th Oscar Stark 288 4 70th Pavit Tangkamolprasert 289 5 71st Lorenzo Gagli 291 7 72nd Mike Weir 292 8

