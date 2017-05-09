2017 The Players Championship Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 The Players Championship will be hosted at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Thursday May 11th. The Players Championship 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am local time.

The 156 player strong field for the Players Championship have been paired into 52 three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 The Players Championship Round 1 Tee Times

The Players Championship 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:10 AM Zac Blair Tyrone Van Aswegen Blayne Barber 7:21 AM Kevin Streelman Lucas Glover Louis Oosthuizen 7:32 AM Kyle Stanley Jason Kokrak Patrick Cantlay 7:43 AM Brian Harman Russell Knox Jhonattan Vegas 7:54 AM Hudson Swafford Brendan Steele J.B. Holmes 8:05 AM Cameron Smith Vaughn Taylor Keegan Bradley 8:16 AM Tony Finau Troy Merritt Gary Woodland 8:27 AM Greg Chalmers Graeme McDowell Emiliano Grillo 8:38 AM Pat Perez Cody Gribble William McGirt 8:49 AM Marc Leishman James Hahn Matt Every 9:00 AM Kyle Reifers Harold Varner III Bernd Wiesberger 9:11 AM Ben Crane Graham DeLaet Grayson Murray 12:35 PM Martin Laird Chez Reavie Shawn Stefani 12:46 PM Roberto Castro Patrick Rodgers Michael Kim 12:57 PM Scott Brown Ross Fisher Matthew Fitzpatrick 1:08 PM Danny Willett Shane Lowry Bill Haas 1:19 PM Patrick Reed Bubba Watson Brooks Koepka 1:30 PM Jon Rahm Justin Rose Martin Kaymer 1:41 PM Sergio Garcia Adam Scott Matt Kuchar 1:52 PM Dustin Johnson Justin Thomas Rory McIlroy 2:03 PM Mackenzie Hughes Jim Herman K.J. Choi 2:14 PM Charl Schwartzel Smylie Kaufman Ernie Els 2:25 PM John Huh Jamie Lovemark Rafa Cabrera Bello 2:36 PM Freddie Jacobson Chad Campbell Ricky Barnes 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:10 AM Jason Bohn Daniel Summerhays Francesco Molinari 7:21 AM Harris English Bernhard Langer Derek Fathauer 7:32 AM Bryce Molder Kevin Na Mark Hubbard 7:43 AM Aaron Baddeley Fabian Gomez David Lingmerth 7:54 AM Jim Furyk Billy Horschel Vijay Singh 8:05 AM Jimmy Walker Zach Johnson Paul Casey 8:16 AM Rickie Fowler Henrik Stenson Jason Day 8:27 AM Jordan Spieth Hideki Matsuyama Phil Mickelson 8:38 AM Adam Hadwin Luke Donald Alex Noren 8:49 AM Si Woo Kim Daniel Berger Branden Grace 9:00 AM Sean O’Hair Ryan Palmer Yuta Ikeda 9:11 AM Ian Poulter Cameron Tringale Tommy Fleetwood 12:35 PM Seung-Yul Noh Sung Kang 12:46 PM Boo Weekley Robert Garrigus David Hearn 12:57 PM Lee Westwood Patton Kizzire Andrew Loupe 1:08 PM D.A. Points Ryan Moore Chris Kirk 1:19 PM Kevin Chappell Billy Hurley III Brian Stuard 1:30 PM Jonas Blixt Brian Gay Tyrrell Hatton 1:41 PM Danny Lee Robert Streb Ben Martin 1:52 PM Russell Henley Rod Pampling Kevin Kisner 2:03 PM Peter Malnati Webb Simpson Steve Stricker 2:14 PM Jason Dufner Scott Piercy Alex Cejka 2:25 PM Wesley Bryan Charley Hoffman David Toms 2:36 PM Johnson Wagner Spencer Levin Luke List 2:47 PM Jerry Kelly Anirban Lahiri Brett Stegmaier

The post 2017 The Players Championship Round 1 Tee Times & Player appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

