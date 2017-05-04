2017 Top 25 CEOs Awards postponed till further notice – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
2017 Top 25 CEOs Awards postponed till further notice
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The BusinessDay 2017 Top 25 CEOs Awards which was initially scheduled to hold on May 5, 2017 has been postponed. A new date and venue will be announced soon. The event was postponed based on requests from the participating firms which asked for …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!