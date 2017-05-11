2017 UTME: JAMB advises candidates on how to check exam centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination (JAMB), has advised candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled to commence on Saturday, to check their e-mails for notification of their examination centres. JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos. Benjamin said the advice became imperative because of agitations by some candidates over non-communication on their examination centres by the board to them, less than 72 hours to the commencement of the all Computer Based Test (CBT).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

