2017 UTME: JAMB made N8.5bn from sale of forms

FOLLOWING the close of registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, today Friday, May 5, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has raked in N8.5bn from the sale of forms. NAIJ.com gathered that an unprecedented number of 1.7 million candidates registered for the examination. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB head of information, who said […]

