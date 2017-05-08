2017 UTME: JAMB Registers 1.7m Candidates | Highest In Its 39-Year Of Existence

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the registration of over 1.7 million candidates, at the close of sale of application forms for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), making it the highest since its inception 39 years ago.

In a statement issued on Sunday after the Board’s emergency meeting in Jos, Fabian Benjamin, head, media and publicity, said:

“We registered a number that has never been done in the entire 39 years of the existence of JAMB within a time frame; the highest we have ever had was 1.5 million. Nigerians were skeptical; we looked at the system and made adjustments where necessary to ensure a full proof process of registration and examination. We are always sure of our systems and will continue to expand our frontiers of thinking to transform the Board to an agency that Nigerians will be proud of. JAMB wishes to state clearly that it will continue to be open in all its activities and ensure inclusiveness even in the areas of its finances.” “The disclosure of the actual number of candidates registered is a clear invitation for the public to know what the Board has realized from the sale this year and we are not perturbed because we have nothing to hide in our dealings. Examination is all about transparency and an agency that conducts such a competitive examination must be above board in all its life cycle.”

Meanwhile, 633 centres will be used nationwide as the 2017 UTME starts on Saturday, May 13.

The post 2017 UTME: JAMB Registers 1.7m Candidates | Highest In Its 39-Year Of Existence appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

