2017 UTME: JAMB warns against patronising quacks

Posted on May 4, 2017

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday urged Nigerians to shun quacks in registration for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) before the May 5, deadline. The Head JAMB Information and Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bwari, FCT.Benjamin said that the attitude of people in some parts of the country, who patronised quacks in the bid to register for the forthcoming UTME would hinder the smooth conduct of the examination.

