Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 UTME Registration: JAMB Records Highest Number Of Registered Candidates Ever

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Sequel to registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination comes to an end today, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that an unprecedented number of over 1.7m candidates have registered for the examination. According to the JAMB Head of Media The Head of Information, JAMB, Mr. Fabian Benjamin, “this number of …

The post 2017 UTME Registration: JAMB Records Highest Number Of Registered Candidates Ever appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.