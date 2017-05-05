2017 UTME Registration: JAMB Records Highest Number Of Registered Candidates Ever
Sequel to registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination comes to an end today, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that an unprecedented number of over 1.7m candidates have registered for the examination. According to the JAMB Head of Media The Head of Information, JAMB, Mr. Fabian Benjamin, “this number of …
