2017 Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship will be hosted at the Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina on Thursday May 4th. The Wells Fargo Championship 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 6:50 am local time.

The 166 player strong field for the Wells Fargo Championship have been paired into 52 three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 Tee Times

The Wells Fargo Championship 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 6:50 AM Rory Sabbatini Stuart Appleby Kyle Reifers 7:01 AM Chesson Hadley Charlie Beljan Ricky Barnes 7:12 AM Carl Pettersson Dominic Bozzelli J.T. Poston 7:23 AM Mackenzie Hughes Hunter Mahan Retief Goosen 7:34 AM Shane Lowry Zach Johnson Ben Martin 7:45 AM D.A. Points David Lingmerth Brian Gay 7:56 AM Pat Perez Peter Malnati Alex Cejka 8:07 AM Bryce Molder Willy Wilcox Byeong Hun An 8:18 AM Scott Stallings Martin Laird Spencer Levin 8:29 AM Francesco Molinari Shawn Stefani Patton Kizzire 8:40 AM Brandon Hagy Ryan Brehm Curtis Luck 8:51 AM Sam Saunders Ryan Armour Chase Koepka 9:02 AM Andrew Johnston Joel Dahmen Justin Lower 12:00 PM Matt Jones Chez Reavie Chris Stroud 12:11 PM Camilo Villegas Morgan Hoffmann Whee Kim 12:22 PM Seung-Yul Noh Cameron Tringale Mark Hubbard 12:33 PM Kevin Kisner Emiliano Grillo Stewart Cink 12:44 PM Billy Hurley III Daniel Berger Steven Bowditch 12:55 PM Wesley Bryan Jon Rahm Paul Casey 1:06 PM James Hahn J.B. Holmes Phil Mickelson 1:17 PM Brian Harman Jason Bohn Chad Collins 1:28 PM Kevin Streelman Derek Ernst Martin Flores 1:39 PM Brendon de Jonge Tag Ridings Steve Wheatcroft 1:50 PM Steven Alker Julian Etulain Brett Drewitt 2:01 PM Mark Anderson Bobby Wyatt Zack Sucher 2:12 PM Tyler Aldridge Nicholas Lindheim Blake Kennedy 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 6:50 AM Michael Thompson Andres Gonzales Soren Kjeldsen 7:01 AM Bob Estes Shane Bertsch Harold Varner III 7:12 AM Ryo Ishikawa Tim Wilkinson Patrick Rodgers 7:23 AM Nick Taylor Ernie Els Alex Noren 7:34 AM William McGirt Smylie Kaufman Webb Simpson 7:45 AM Patrick Reed Adam Scott Jim Furyk 7:56 AM Dustin Johnson Davis Love III Bill Haas 8:07 AM Ken Duke Roberto Castro John Peterson 8:18 AM Brendon Todd Scott Brown Zac Blair 8:29 AM Angel Cabrera Cameron Percy C.T. Pan 8:40 AM Bryson DeChambeau Max Homa Rick Lamb 8:51 AM Richy Werenski Trey Mullinax Robby Shelton 9:02 AM Tom Hoge Miguel Angel Carballo Carter Jenkins 12:00 PM Harris English S.J. Park Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 12:11 PM Chad Campbell Jason Kokrak Tyrone van Aswegen 12:22 PM Geoff Ogilvy Boo Weekley Greg Owen 12:33 PM Fabian Gomez Chris Kirk Kevin Na 12:44 PM Vaughn Taylor J.J. Henry Vijay Singh 12:55 PM Hudson Swafford Graeme McDowell Nick Watney 1:06 PM Greg Chalmers Troy Merritt Robert Streb 1:17 PM Will MacKenzie David Hearn Luke List 1:28 PM Johnson Wagner Rafa Cabrera Bello Ryan Blaum 1:39 PM Lucas Glover Derek Fathauer Brett Stegmaier 1:50 PM Brad Fritsch Jonathan Randolph Seamus Power 2:01 PM Kevin Tway Grayson Murray Brian Campbell 2:12 PM Xander Schauffele Sebastian Munoz Savio Nazareth

