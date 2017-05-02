Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Workers’ Day And Begging Questions

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

May Day is not only declared as a public holiday by the Federal Government of Nigeria to mark Workers’ Day, it is a moment for deep reflection on the state of workers in both private and public sectors of the nation’s economy. With the economic recession currently inflicting the fabrics of the nation, workers appear…

The post 2017 Workers’ Day And Begging Questions appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.