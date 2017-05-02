2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Results & Leaderboard
Blixt/Smith has won the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a 1 shot lead and a score of 27 under par at the TPC Louisiana.
2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Results
The 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Scores
|1st
|Blixt/Smith
|-27
|1st
|Kisner/Brown
|-27
|3rd
|Kraft/Tway
|-23
|4th
|Spieth/Palmer
|-22
|5th
|Dufner/Kizzire
|-19
|5th
|B. Koepka/C. Koepka
|-19
|5th
|Watson/Holmes
|-19
|5th
|Cabrera/Etulain
|-19
|5th
|Thomas/Cauley
|-19
|5th
|C. Hoffman/Watney
|-19
|11th
|Schauffele/Ridings
|-18
|11th
|Murray/Percy
|-18
|11th
|Stuard/Stroud
|-18
|14th
|Lingmerth/Lee
|-17
|14th
|Stricker/Kelly
|-17
|14th
|Reed/Cantlay
|-17
|14th
|Harman/Wagner
|-17
|14th
|Van Aswegen/Goosen
|-17
|14th
|Jacobson/Wilcox
|-17
|14th
|M. Hoffman/Villegas
|-17
|14th
|Thompson/Wilkinson
|-17
|22nd
|Barnes/Jones
|-16
|22nd
|Hearn/DeLaet
|-16
|24th
|Grace/Oosthuizen
|-15
|24th
|Henry/Hoge
|-15
|24th
|Merritt/Streb
|-15
|24th
|Cejka/Kjeldsen
|-15
|24th
|Choi/Wi
|-15
|29th
|Bryan/Blaum
|-14
|29th
|Stanley/Ruffels
|-14
|29th
|Reifers/Johnston
|-14
|32nd
|Ogilvy/Poulter
|-13
|32nd
|Bozzelli/Poston
|-13
|32nd
|Swafford/English
|-13
|32nd
|Matsuyama/Tanihara
|-13
|36th
|M. Kim/Hagy
|-12
